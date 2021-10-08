TheTrucker.com
Trucker loses life in Indiana wreck

By The Trucker News Staff -
The driver of this truck was killed in an Oct. 5 wreck in Indiana. (Courtesy: Indiana State Police)

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A crash between two 18-wheelers on Oct. 5 along Interstate 65 turned into a fatal crash investigation and had traffic backed up for several miles, according to a news release from the Indiana State Police (ISP).

At around 11:40 a.m., emergency crews responded to the 34 mile-marker of I-65 just north of the Austin exit after a red 2001 International semi collided into the rear of a second rig that was slowed in traffic.

The preliminary investigation reveals that northbound traffic on I-65 near the 35 mile-marker was diverted into the left lane as road crews had the right lane closed for roadway maintenance, the ISP report stated.

Due to the lane closure, a blue 2019 Freightliner, driven by Tavares Jackson of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was slowed in the right lane. At the same time, the red International semi approached from the south and collided with the rear of the trailer pulled by the Freightliner.

The red International then traveled off the east side of the interstate before coming to rest on its side.

The driver of the red semi was rushed to the hospital by Scott County emergency crews but later succumbed to his injuries. The identity of the deceased driver is not being released at this time, pending notification of family.

The driver of the blue Freightliner was not injured.

