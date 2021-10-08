Ton limit lowered for Kentucky bridge

FRANKFORT, Ky. —Engineers with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) have lowered the tonnage limit on a heavily-used bridge after a recent inspection.

A 22-ton load limit has been enacted for the U.S. 42 Prestonville Bridge in Carroll County, Kentucky.

The steel truss bridge spans the Kentucky River near its confluence with the Ohio River, at mile point 5.8, and connects Carrollton, Kentucky, and Prestonsville, Kentucky.

The bridge had a 40-ton rating, but after a recent, routine inspection, KYTC engineers determined that a 22-ton limit would be more appropriate, a KYTC news release stated.

The suggested route for vehicles exceeding the 22-ton limit is U.S. 42 to U.S. 421 to I-71 to KY 227, according to the KYTC.