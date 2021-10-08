INDOT imposing new weight restrictions for big rigs in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will implement a weight restriction on the I-65/I-70 exit ramps in downtown Indianapolis as part of the North Split reconstruction project.

The restriction will begin Sunday, Oct. 10, and be in place through November 2022, according to an INDOT news release.

INDOT said the measure will reduce traffic congestion, prevent infrastructure damage and improve safety for downtown commuters and pedestrians.

Vehicles exceeding 13 tons gross vehicle weight will be restricted from using the I-65/I-70 collector-distributor exit ramps at Michigan and Ohio streets (Exit 83A), and the Washington Street exit ramp from I-65 northbound/I-70 eastbound (Exit 111).

Vehicles exceeding the weight limit that have been using these exits as a short cut should use the official North Split detours on I-465 to avoid the downtown construction

Signage indicating the weight restrictions will be placed on I-70 westbound prior to the collector-distributor exits, and on I-65 northbound and I-70 eastbound before vehicles enter the South Split.

Once the signage is in place – anticipated to be the night of October 8 for the collector-distributor ramps and within a few weeks for Washington Street – restrictions will officially begin. Indiana State Police troopers will be stationed near the appropriate exit ramps to enforce the restrictions and redirect overweight vehicles to the proper detour.

Please share this information within your organization. If you would like to learn more about the North Split project, please visit our website at northsplit.com, or feel free to reach out with any immediate questions.