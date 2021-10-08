TheTrucker.com
The Nation

I-70 crackdown on bad driving begins

By The Trucker News Staff -
The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is joining forces with other states to crack down on unsafe driving along Interstate 70. (Courtesy: OSHP)

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is joining forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on speed, safety belt and impaired driving enforcement on Interstate 70 over the next 72 hours.

The initiative began Friday and will continue through Sunday, according to an OSHP news release.

The effort will include the Indiana State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and OSHP.

Since 2020, there have been more than 4,700 crashes on I-70 in Ohio, including 27 fatal crashes, according to the OSHP. Of the 27 fatal crashes, 56 percent involved alcohol and drugs and 26 percent were speed related. Ohio troopers have arrested nearly 1,000 motorists impaired by alcohol and drugs on I-70 since 2020, the OSHP said.

“Every traffic stop we make is a chance for our troopers to educate motorists on safe driving habits,” Colonel Richard S. Fambro, OSHP patrol superintendent, said. “We are committed to reducing unsafe driving behaviors on all of Ohio’s roadways, including the more than 225 miles that make up Interstate 70.”

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership between  Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

 

