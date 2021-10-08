Kentucky I-64 bridge replacements scheduled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A multi-bridge replacement project is scheduled to begin on Oct. 10 on Interstate 64 in Franklin County, Kentucky.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 5 office, the project includes replacing four sets of bridges (eight existing bridges) along I-64 East and West between mile markers 47 and 52. The overpass bridges to be replaced are:

KY 151/Grafenburg Road (mile point 46.4)

South Benson Creek (mile point 49.1)

KY 1665/Evergreen Road (mile point 49.8)

KY 2817/Cardwell Lane (mile point 51.5)

Each new bridge replacement will be widened to support up to three lanes of traffic, and all bridge decks will be replaced, the KYTC said.

Motorists may see barrier walls installed and shoulder closures while work is in progress. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained during daytime work (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.). Nightly lane closures are to be expected between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., which will reduce the interstate to one lane and will occur intermittently for the duration of the project.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.