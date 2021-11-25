TheTrucker.com
From grandmother’s house to the warehouse, Thanksgiving weekend traffic will be heavy

By The Trucker News Staff -
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s going to be a busy Thanksgiving weekend on the nation’s roads.

AAA predicts that more than 53.4 million people are expected to travel, the highest single-year increase since 2005. With that, the organization is providing a list of the worst places and times to travel over the holiday weekend.

“This Thanksgiving, travel will look a lot different than last year,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “Now that the borders are open and new health and safety guidelines are in place, travel is once again high on the list for Americans who are ready to reunite with their loved ones for the holiday.”

NRIX, which provides location-based data and analytics on travel, in collaboration with AAA, predicts drivers will experience the worst congestion heading into the holiday weekend as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers. Major metro areas across the U.S. could see more than double the delays versus typical drive times, with drivers in Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and New York City likely to experience more than three times the delays.

“Thanksgiving is one of the busiest holidays for road trips and this year will be no different even during the pandemic,” said Bob Pishue, Transportation Analyst, INRIX. “Drivers around major metros must be prepared for significant delays, especially Wednesday afternoon. Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic.”

Daily worst and best travel times:

THURSDAY

WORST: 12-3 p.m.

BEST: Before 11 a.m.

FRIDAY

WORST: 1-4 p.m.

BEST: Before 11 a.m.

SATURDAY

WORST: 2-7 p.m.

BEST: Before 12 p.m.

SUNDAY

WORST: 1-7 p.m.

BEST: Before 12 p.m.

Source: INRIX

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

