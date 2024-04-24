Industry leaders honored with TCA’s 2024 Chairman’s Choice, Past Chairmen’s awards

Each year during the Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) convention, two industry leaders are presented with the coveted Chairman’s Choice and Past Chairmen’s awards. This year, the recipients were Rence Oliphant, vice president of global sales for Hendrickson and Robert Low, founder and owner of Prime Inc.

CHAIRMAN’S CHOICE AWARD

When presenting the sixth annual Chairman’s Choice award, outgoing TCA Chairman Dave Williams described Rence Oliphant as someone who “truly exemplifies the very idea of this association and its members.”

In 1995, Oliphant left Volvo to join the Hendrickson team as a district sales manager. During the ensuing years, he was promoted numerous times. Before stepping into his current role as vice president of global sales, he served as the company’s senior director of North American sales.

“While (Rence) will typically shy away from spending time in the limelight, he is always there to help — Always the gentleman and a great example to me,” Williams said.

“I have enjoyed watching him excel in his career selling axles and other products while still finding time to give back to the industry,” he continued. “He has made sure that TCA programs, events, and issues have been staunchly supported by his company’s sponsorship, involvement, and communication.”

PAST CHAIRMEN’S AWARD

The Past Chairmen’s Award is the highest honor given by TCA. It is presented annually to a recognized industry leader who has had a strong, positive impact on the truckload industry and is recognized as a successful businessperson and association leader.

Contrary to the award’s name, the awardee does not have to be a past chairman of the association; winners can be outside the trucking industry as long as they have made a significant contribution to the truckload industry.

“Anyone who knows our winner knows that he is a generous, hardworking man, and it is plain to see that trucking runs in his blood,” said TCA’s Immediate Past Chairman John Elliott as he presented the award to Low. “His achievements and contributions to trucking are a tribute to his overwhelming personal and professional commitment to the transportation industry.”

Low established Prime Inc. in 1970 at the age of only 19. Over the next 54 years, he grew the company into an industry giant that now includes 15 locations, 7,400 tractors, more than 16,000 trailers, and nearly 1,100 team members.

In addition, Low served as TCA Chairman in 2012-13 and is currently on the association’s board of directors. He is also active in the American Trucking Associations, serving as vice president at-large, an executive committee member, and a member of the board of directors.