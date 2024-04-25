These 5 strategies can help truck drivers combat stress

April is National Stress Awareness Month. I’d like to set aside some time to acknowledge and address that quiet hitchhiker that often shares the cab of your truck — stress.

Dealing with this often-overlooked aspect of overall health is important for anyone, and it is crucial for professional truck drivers. We all need a little help to help keep us calm and trucking on.

Here are five simple strategies to help you kick stress to the curb!

Practice mindful breathing.

Have you ever noticed how your breathing becomes shallow when stressed? Well, let’s flip that. Take a few minutes each day to practice mindful breathing. Deep, slow breaths can help reduce your heart rate, promoting a sense of calm. This simple yet effective strategy can be used anytime, anywhere.

Pick healthy eats for peaceful beats.

Stress eating is a battle we all fight. When we’re stressed, it’s easy to reach for sugary, fatty “comfort” foods. Instead, make it a point to choose healthy snacks, like protein and fiber-rich foods. (Bonus: These will also help you fight a growing waistline as you age.) Remember, a well-nourished body is better equipped to handle stress.

Move, even if it’s just a little bit.

Even a small amount of physical activity can be a tremendous stress reliever. Stretching during a truck stop pit stop or a doing some simple yoga stretches in and around your vehicle can help release stress.

Disconnect to reconnect.

Take control of your down time. Choose to engage in relaxing activities that you enjoy, whether it’s listening to music, reading or simply watching the evening sky. Disconnecting from the pressures for a bit can help you reconnect with your peace of mind.

Make each day a journey of gratitude.

End each day by recalling at least one positive event or thing you’re grateful for. Expressing gratitude can help shift your focus from the stressors in your life to the blessings, paving the way for positive emotions.

Remember, my dear friends on the highway, managing stress isn’t a destination: It’s an ongoing journey.

And while life may not always be smooth sailing, these strategies can be like calming roadside vistas, easing your ride. Let’s pledge to buckle up not just for safety, but also for stressbusting!

Happy, healthy hauls to all!