Fortune, Bison take top honors in TCA’s 2024 Fleet Safety Awards

The Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) 2024 annual convention, Truckload 2024: Nashville, culminated with the announcement of the winners of the 2023 TCA Fleet Safety Awards grand prize. The honor is given in two divisions — small carriers (total annual mileage of less than 25 million) and large carriers (total annual mileage of 25 million or more).

For each fleet represented in the contest, creating a culture of safety is more than just a catchphrase; it’s something that permeates every level of business.

This year’s grand prize in the small carrier division went to Fortune Transportation, Inc., based in Windom, Minnesota. In the large carrier division, Bison Transport, Inc., of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, took home top honors.

Both carriers demonstrated exceptional safety programs and impressive accident frequency ratios over the past year.

In addition, both companies — along with all the carriers that placed in the Top 3 of their mileage-based divisions — will be recognized again during TCA’s 2024 Safety & Security Meeting, scheduled for June 2-4 at The Westin Indianapolis hotel.

“TCA is proud to recognize Fortune Transportation, Inc., and Bison Transport, Inc., for their outstanding achievements in safety,” said TCA President Jim Ward.

Ward congratulated all of the fleets that ranked in this year’s safety competition, noting that 2023 saw the most-ever entries in the history of the awards.

“(This shows) that TCA members are truly industry leaders when it comes to safety,” he noted. “Fortune and Bison are very deserving of the grand prize as a symbol of their amazing efforts to improve safety on our roadways.”

To be eligible for the TCA Fleet Safety Award Grand Prize, fleets must submit their accident frequency ratio per million miles driven. The three carriers with the lowest ratios are identified as the winners for each of six mileage-based divisions. These carriers then undergo an audit by independent experts to ensure the accuracy of their results.

TCA announced the names of the 18 division winners in January and invited the fleets to submit further documentation about their overall safety programs, both on and off the highway, to be eligible for the grand prize. After review by a diverse industry panel of judges, the winning companies were deemed to have best demonstrated their commitment to improving safety on North America’s highways.

TCA’s Fleet Safety Awards are made possible through the sponsorship of Great West Casualty Co. and Assured Partners.