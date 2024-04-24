Louisiana police searching for gunman who killed truck driver along I-20

GREENWOOD, La. — Louisiana police are investigating after they say a truck driver was shot and killed during a road rage incident on April 23 along Interstate 20 in Greenwood, Louisiana.
According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the trucker was shot in the head just off the westbound entrance ramp of Exit 3 and Louisiana Highway 169.
Witnesses reported seeing two men arguing outside their vehicles, with the 18-wheeler driver running away before being shot.
The suspect was last seen heading west towards Texas in a dark color SUV, investigators said.
3 Comments
We truck drivers mustn t engage in road rage incidents,WE WILL ALWAY LOSE,either with the authorities or the car driver(if it s car).
But lately I see more road raging involving two big trucks…WHY????
Be patient with one another,be kind to one another,Swift,JBH,Prime see them as obstacles on the road,they can t help it, they are slow,don t be mad at them,be kind.
I am the driver with the load of air-conditioners behind the refer trailer that called 911, watching that take place was the worst thing I ever witnessed.
I’m driver myself and I hate that for him and for the others who had to witness that kind of crap I mean it’s sad when you can’t even be safe when you’re working