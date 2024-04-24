Carriers, drivers can now use Relay to pay for weighs at CAT Scale locations

ATLANTA — There are many expenses for truck drivers and carriers while their rigs are out on the road.

Having proper weight measurements is one of them, but getting those figures isn’t free.

Enter Relay Payments, the fintech company that bills itself as a model for modernizing payments for the trucking and logistics industries.

They have launched an integration to their service that enables carriers and drivers to use their Relay accounts in the Weigh My Truck app from CAT Scale.

“We’re committed to being a fully digital, end-to-end payments provider for trucking,” said Emily Neuman, Relay’s executive vice president of operations. “Integrating with some of the most popular options to pay for scales allows drivers to use Relay to pay for all over-the-road expenses, while easily monitoring their cash flow. We have thousands of customers who now use Relay for fuel, unloading, broker, and scale payments.”

The integration allows drivers to use Relay to pay for scales at more than 2,200 locations, providing nationwide coverage.

Relay Payments officials say that truckers and carriers benefit from this service by being able to leverage existing Relay accounts to consolidate fuel, lumper, scales, cash and other over-the-road transactions, and to unify reporting and simplify back-office management.

“We are pleased that Relay Payments customers can now use their account for Weigh My Truck transactions and realize the significant time savings it offers,” said Heather DeBaillie, vice president of operations and marketing for CAT Scale.