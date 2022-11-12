Full closure of I-30 through downtown Little Rock in effect

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Construction on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a full closure beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, and continuing through 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14.

As part of the 30 Crossing project, construction crews will install structural steel at the 6th Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. Weather permitting, crews will temporarily close all lanes of traffic on I-30 through 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14.

Closure details

I-30 westbound will be closed to traffic from the I-30/I-40 interchange in North Little Rock to I-630 in Little Rock. I-40 traffic will not have access to I-30 westbound.

I-30 eastbound will be closed to traffic between I-630 and the Arkansas River Bridge.

I-30 westbound detour information

Detour to I-430 south (Exit 147) and return to I-30.

Detour to I-440 west (Exit 159A) and return to I-30.

Alternate routes to access Little Rock and North Little Rock, take Highway 365 (Exit 152) or Highway 107 (Exit 153A). See map NR 22-269-A for additional information.

Click here for a detailed map of the westbound detour.

I-30 Eastbound detour information

I-30 eastbound traffic will detour at Exit 140 and take the northbound frontage road to the 4th Street on-ramp to access the river bridge and I-30 in North Little Rock. See map NR 22-269-B for additional information.

Click here for a detailed map of the eastbound detour.