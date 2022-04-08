Musk commits to 2023 deliveries of Cybertruck pickup, Tesla Semi

AUSTIN, Texas — The “Cyber Rodeo at Giga Texas,” an invitation-only party for thousands of guests at Tesla’s new billion-dollar-plus “gigafactory” in Austin, was the biggest secret and the toughest ticket in town Thursday.

As many as 15,000 people were expected to attend the private event hosted by Tesla mogul Elon Musk to mark the opening of the new factory in Travis County that also serves as the company’s new home following its move from California.

Musk, wearing a black cowboy hat, was seen in video footage from the event arriving in a Roadster sports car (Car and Driver reported it was from model-year 2008, the vehicle’s first) after, according to social-media posts, the company projected images including a Dogecoin dog and the company’s highly anticipated Cybertruck into the Texas sky.

Musk went on to promise that the Cybertruck and the Tesla Semi would arrive on the market in 2023, according to reports.

The CEO, featured in arguably more immediately consequential headlines earlier in the week with the revelation of his amassed 9%-plus stake in Twitter and a negotiated deal to join the social-media company’s board.

A Travis County–issued permit indicated ahead of the Austin event that it was to include interactive tours, food, alcohol and live entertainment. But the event was off-limits to the general public and the news media.

Musk has said the plant, which could employ up to 10,000 workers, would build its Cybertruck, Semi, Model 3 and Model Y sport-utility vehicles. Last month, he also opened another “Gigafactory” on the outskirts of Berlin to produce the Model Y SUV.

Musk at the Thursday event, according to Car and Driver’s account, amplified his commitment to autonomous-driving technology, saying it will “revolutionize the world.”

The first Texas-manufactured Tesla vehicles rolled off the line, Car and Driver reported, during the “rodeo” event.