TheTrucker.com
Uncategorized

Wynonna Judd to sing at Truckers Christmas Group’s online concert

By The Trucker News Staff -
Wynonna Judd to sing at Truckers Christmas Group’s online concert
Enjoy a free online Christmas concert on Nov. 27, featuring a song by Wynonna Judd, sponsored by the Truckers Christmas Group.

WICHITA, Kans.— The Truckers Christmas Group (TCG) will present the Truckers Save Christmas Concert at 6 p.m. Central Daylight Time on Nov. 27, with special guest Wynonna Judd, who will perform a song exclusively during the live event.

The lineup also includes Bill Weaver, Ken Freeman, Joey Holiday, as well as Jeremiah Craig, Tim Hicks and a lot of surprises as well.

To view the concert, click here for free access to the Transportation Network Channel. The concert can also be viewed on Facebook by clicking here.

The TCG is made up of “Truckers coming together to help their fellow trucker and his/her family to be able to have a Christmas when they would not otherwise be able to,” according to their Facebook page.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Omnitracs