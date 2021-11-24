Wynonna Judd to sing at Truckers Christmas Group’s online concert

WICHITA, Kans.— The Truckers Christmas Group (TCG) will present the Truckers Save Christmas Concert at 6 p.m. Central Daylight Time on Nov. 27, with special guest Wynonna Judd, who will perform a song exclusively during the live event.

The lineup also includes Bill Weaver, Ken Freeman, Joey Holiday, as well as Jeremiah Craig, Tim Hicks and a lot of surprises as well.

To view the concert, click here for free access to the Transportation Network Channel. The concert can also be viewed on Facebook by clicking here.

The TCG is made up of “Truckers coming together to help their fellow trucker and his/her family to be able to have a Christmas when they would not otherwise be able to,” according to their Facebook page.