Indiana construction could slow down Thanksgiving travel

MARION COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is reminding motorists to plan ahead for the Thanksgiving holiday as routes may be impacted by work currently being performed during the North Split Interchange closure.

Saint Clair Street will reopen briefly starting at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 24, for holiday travel, and close again from Nov. 29 to Dec. 10 for pile driving operations, according to an INDOT news release.

The detour for this closure follows 10th Street, and the south sidewalk will remain open to pedestrians.

Market Street will be closed through Dec. 15 for structure demolition. The detour for vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians follows Washington Street.

INDOT also reminds motorists that the I-65/I-70 collector/distributor (C/D) ramp to Michigan Street is open to traffic while the C/D ramp to Ohio Street is currently closed.

Additionally, the current eastbound Ohio Street closure at College Avenue has been extended and is now scheduled to reopen on or after December 3, 2021. All eastbound Ohio Street traffic will be redirected to New York Street via College Avenue for the duration of this closure.

Access to downtown Indianapolis will be maintained via:

I-70 westbound collector/distributor (C/D) ramp exit ramp to Michigan Street (13-ton declared vehicle weight restriction in effect)

Pine Street entrance ramp to I-70 eastbound from New York Street and Michigan Street

I-65 northbound/I-70 eastbound exit ramp to Washington Street (13-ton declared vehicle weight restriction in effect)

I-65 northbound and southbound to Martin Luther King. Jr./West Street

I-65 southbound to Meridian Street

I-65 northbound to Meridian and Pennsylvania Streets

All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South Split

Project information can be found at northsplit.com.