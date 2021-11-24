TA worker helps distressed trucker

CHICAGO — A TravelCenters of America (TA) worker is being lauded for his recent efforts to help a trucker struggling with serious health issues.

TA’s Adam Carey, who works as a profit center manager at the truck stop chain’s Chicago North location, noticed that one of the rigs had been parked in the same spot for several days, according to a TA news release. The company didn’t say when the incident occurred.

Concerned, Carey knocked on the door, but there was no answer.

Soon after, he heard a faint knocking coming from inside the running truck. When he climbed up and looked in the window, Carey saw a man lying on the floor.

After dialing 911, Carey tried to open the driver’s door, but it was locked. He managed to work with the driver to get the door open just as the police and an ambulance arrived.

“The driver refused help and said he was going to be okay,” according to the news release.

“Still concerned, Adam continued to look in on him throughout the day. Just before checking a fourth time, Adam received a call from the driver’s sister. She told Adam her brother hadn’t eaten or had anything to drink for at least two days. A recent medical treatment had made him weak and unable to open the door of his truck to get help.”

Adam brought the driver food and bottled water, helping him to regain his senses. The driver thanked him and agreed that he needed medical care.

“Thanks to Adam’s concern and actions, the man recovered and is now back on the road and doing well,” the news release stated.

The driver’s sister wrote Adam a note that said, in part, “You were outstanding in every way … You have no idea how grateful I am for your efforts and following up on his situation.”

Joe Woolever, general manager for the Chicago North location, called Carey “an extraordinary (profit center manager) and not one to seek recognition. A fuel island cashier is the one who told Joe about the incident and good outcome.”