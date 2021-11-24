Truckers Christmas Group to host free online concert

WICHITA, Kans.— The Truckers Christmas Group will present the Truckers Save Christmas Concert at 6 p.m. Central Daylight Time on Nov. 27.
The lineup includes Bill Weaver, Ken Freeman, Joey Holiday, as well as Jeremiah Craig, Tim Hicks and a lot of surprises as well.
To view the concert, click here for free access to the Transportation Network Channel. The concert can also be viewed on Facebook by clicking here.
