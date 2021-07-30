Daily Feature | Hard-Working Family

The Slusher family knows what it means to roll up your sleeves, put your back into it and get things done. They truly embody hard work – and they have passed that on to their son! He’s showing us that it doesn’t matter what generation you’re from, as long as you work hard, you can do anything! Check it out.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.