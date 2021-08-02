Daily Feature | TikTok Star & Truck Driver

The Trucker Media Group proudly partners with Truck Boss Show to provide a daily news segment, The Daily Trucker. A new edition of The Daily Trucker is available every day, Monday to Friday, on TheTrucker.com

The Daily Trucker is where truck drivers turn to watch each day’s highlights of trucking industry news, insights, entertainment and more. The Daily Trucker offers drivers information about everything from the newest trucking regulations to the business conditions of the trucking industry along with the chance to meet some of the most interesting drivers on the road.

Truck Boss Show is produced by TBS Factoring Service, LLC and provides motor carriers with entertaining and informative content that makes life on the road more productive and enjoyable. The Truck Boss Show knows truckers and brings its original content to truckers’ home away from home, their cab. The Truck Boss Show can be found on Facebook, YouTube and at trucking events nationwide.