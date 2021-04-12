Hey everyone! It’s time for your Monday Daily Trucker News Update!

We have a lot of news to cover today, including:

How President Biden’s Infrastructure plan could help trucking jobs

Why states could have to compete for money to fix bridges

And the reason you should always double check that parking brake!

So, let’s get trucking!

Carlin: A new report from Georgetown University shows commercial truck driver jobs are set to make some of the largest gains if President Biden’s infrastructure plan passes without any major revisions. The report says the plan could create or save 15 million jobs and increase, at least temporarily, the amount of infrastructure related jobs to 14-percent of the entire job market. It’s estimated 2-point-8 million of the 15 million jobs would be for commercial drivers. Most of the jobs created by the plan are expected to go to Midwest and Southeastern States.

Isela: Sticking with the American Jobs Plan – it calls for the 10 most “economically” significant bridges in the country to be reconstructed… However, none of them were specified. Instead, the plan would create a competitive grant program – which states would have to apply for – explaining why the bridge qualifies, how much traffic moves across it, and the condition of the bridge. Right now, it’s estimated 1 out of every 3 bridges in the US needs repairs… And it’s said it would cost nearly 42 billion to get them. all.

Carlin: Gas prices are surging – just as many Americans are planning to hit the road again after a year indoors. According to the Energy Information Administration, summer gas prices could be at the highest price point since 2018. Prices will average around 2-dollars and 78 cents from April to September, a 30-percent increase from last year. Prices aren’t the only thing increasing – the EIA expects the US to consume almost 8-point-9 million barrels a day – a rise of just over a million from last year.

Isela: While gas prices are expected to climb, diesel prices are expected to even out. The EIA is expecting the barrel price for crude oil to even out around 58 bucks… but that could all change if the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries – a 14 member organization that controls more than half the world’s oil supply and 90-percent of its reserves – decides to slash production again. Which, is part of the reason for the rising fuel costs in general… But, even with several issues stacking up, including OPEC+ slashing production and the Suez Canal blockage, diesel prices have only gone up about 14 cents from where they were pre-covid.

Carlin: Alright guys – this next story is a great reminder of why you should always pay attention to your load! A driver in Maryland was headed southbound on I-95 near Elkridge when they noticed the load of garbage they were carrying was on fire! Thinking quickly, the driver dumped the garbage along the highway – allowing firefighters to douse the flames and keep the truck and trailer from catching fire! It did block the road for a few hours, during rush hour, but no one was hurt.

Isela: Guys – make sure you’re being safe when you park your rig… These photos are from the scene of an unattended truck that rolled into a gas station! According to the driver who posted the images on Facebook, a driver stopped to get gas at the Petro in Dupont, Pennsylvania and forgot to set their brakes… As they walked inside, the truck rolled past them and hit the building, hitting the station’s gas and electric lines! No one was hurt – but the station was without power and fuel.

