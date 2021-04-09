Love’s adds 6 new Speedco locations to serve professional drivers

Love’s has opened new Speedco locations in Bliss, Idaho; Channahon, Illinois; Hamilton, Alabama; Jacksonville, Florida; Napoleon, Ohio; and Valley City, North Dakota. Each location is open 24/7. (Courtesy: Love’s)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers at six new Speedco locations that are open 24/7. The locations offer tire, lube and light mechanical services, as well as U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) inspections, for professional drivers and fleets.

“We’re continuing to add new products and services to help get professional drivers back on the road quickly and safely so they can continue to deliver essential goods throughout the country,” said Gary Price, executive vice president of Truck Care. “Because maintenance and uptime are high priorities for professional drivers, we’re offering high-performance, heavy-duty Love’s premium 10W-30 oil and adding lobby bay monitors at these locations so drivers can monitor service and speed.”

Love’s Truck Care and Speedco is the nation’s largest preventive maintenance and total truck care network, with more than 1,500 maintenance bays and the most comprehensive roadside coverage in the country, according to a statement from Love’s.

The six newest Speedco locations include:

  • Bliss, Idaho: 680 U.S. Highway 30;
  • Channahon, Illinois: 23733 W. Bluff Road;
  • Hamilton, Alabama: 1126 County Highway 35;
  • Jacksonville, Florida: 17110 Brandy Branch Road;
  • Napoleon, Ohio: 775 American Road; and
  • Valley City, North Dakota: 1385 Eighth Ave. SW.

