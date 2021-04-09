Tractor-trailer plunges into Wyoming pond, driver swims ashore

Truck in Pond
The driver of this tractor-trailer swam ashore after skidding off an icy Wyoming interstate, crashing through a fence and guardrail, and landing in a pond. (Courtesy: Wyoming Highway Patrol)

LARAMIE, Wyo. — A tractor-trailer driver this morning plunged into a pond off Interstate 80 and swam ashore, according to a report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. State troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision near milepost 297 on Interstate 80 west of Laramie, Wyoming, at 7:24 a.m. Friday, April 9.

According to the report, troopers determined that the driver, identified only as a Texas resident, was headed west on Interstate 80 when the driver lost control of the vehicle on an ice-covered road. The tractor and trailer went off the road and collided with a fence and a guardrail before coming to a stop in an adjacent pond. The driver sustained minor injuries but was able to swim to shore. The clean-up of the crash is still ongoing.

The vehicle driver, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, was transported to the Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

Driving too fast for road conditions is being investigated as a potential contributing factor in the accident.

