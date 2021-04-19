Hey everyone! It’s time for your Monday Daily Trucker News Update!

We have a lot of news to cover today, including:

The plea from truck manufacturers to President Biden

Recalls that could spell disaster on the road if left unchecked

And why a driver who helped stop a high-speed chase now needs your help

So, let’s get trucking!

Carlin: Truck parking is a major problem – and now cities are being asked to look at available space and consider using it for truck parking. The National League of Cities, made up of city leaders from across the country, made the request of its members early in April. It suggested looking at several parking areas that could be repurposed, including:

Excess airport parking

City owner staging areas, like ports, rail yards, or other major businesses

Stadium parking

Government building lots

Transit or maintenance yards

Major shopping malls

Government owned sites waiting for development

And warehouses or other major shipping/receiving pressure points.

The NLC reminds it’s members there are federal grants available for use towards truck parking – and there’s more legislation for the problem on the way.

Isela: Truck manufacturers have warned the Biden administration the severe semiconductor or “chip” shortage is hurting their ability to meet demand for new trucks, which could hurt the freight industry. The Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association made the claim to the US Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security – saying the current situation has caused many to adjust and even stop truck production. These concerns come after Biden issues an Executive Order in February to identify the risks to the semiconductor supply chain and submit a report within 100 days. President Biden has requested more than 440 million dollars to supply chain security in his 2022 discretionary budget, which includes 150 million dollars to fund two semiconductor manufacturing innovation institutes.

Carlin: We’ve got some recalls you need to know about! There are two separate recalls from Navistar – impacting more than 14-hundred International Trucks. One recall includes 845 models – the 2021 International HV, LT, MV, and RH models equipped with Bendix pressure switches. A retainer was not properly seated and may not provide source air isolation – which doesn’t meet the air brake system requirement. Navistar will notify owners and dealers will replace it for free. The Navistar recall number is 21503 and the NHTSA recall number is 21V-227. The second Navistar recall involves a spring in the spring brake chamber – which can cause the pressure plate to shift and wear a hole in the diaphragm, leading to an air leak, which can cause the parking brake to engage. The Navistar recall number for that issue is 21502 and the NHTSA’s number is 21V-226.

Isela: Navistar isn’t the only manufacturer with recalls. Mack Trucks is recalling almost 600 model year 2018 – 2022 Mack Anthem, Granite, and Pinnacle rigs equipped with camelback rear suspension and electronic stability control. The trucks may not stay in the right lane at certain speeds – which of course violates safety standards. Mack will let owners know – the recall number is SC0423… and the NHTSA number is 21V-233.

Carlin: The National Transportation Safety Board has released the updated “Most Wanted List” of safety recommendations. They include:

Requiring collision avoidance and connected vehicle tech on all vehicles

A comprehensive strategy to reduce speed-related crashes

A plan to eliminate distracted driving

A stop to alcohol and other drug impaired driving

And protecting vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians/bicyclists/ and motorcyclists, through a Safe System approach.

The NTSB has no regulating power – but the recommendations from the board does have some influence on rules and regulations passed at a federal level.

Isela: Last week, we told you about Ahmed Shabaan – a driver who helped stop a police pursuit in California – using his rig! Now, the community is rallying around him, donating money to help him get his truck fixed! He was told insurance may not cover it since he chose to pull out in the intersection to stop the pursuit. You can find a link to the GoFundMe page for Shaaban in the comments below.

That does it for today’s update!

Tune in tomorrow for all the trucking news you need!