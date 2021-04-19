Yellow Corp. honors 2020 safety million-milers

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Yellow is proud to honor its drivers who achieved the safety milestone of driving at least 3,000,000 miles without a single preventable accident in 2020.

Yellow drivers who attained the 5-million-mile safety milestone include:

George Brown – Memphis, Tennessee.

Horace Crouch – Dallas, Texas.

James Banner – Chicago, Illinois.

Robert Herber – Jackson, Mississippi.

Yellow drivers who reached the 4-million-mile safety milestone are Keith Fielding of Dayton, Ohio and William Trimble of Rockford, Illinois.

Yellow drivers who reached the 3 million-mile safety milestone are:

Alan Emerick – Youngstown, Ohio.

Cecil Desnoes – Buffalo, New York.

Chris Young – Memphis, Tennessee.

David Clifton – Charlotte, North Carolina.

David Miller – St. Paul, Minnesota.

Donnie Hires – Atlanta, Georgia.

Dwayne Easter – Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Gary McGowan – Memphis, Tennessee.

Gary Slone – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

George Sharp – Dallas, Texas.

Ivan Amor – Indianapolis, Indiana.

Jackie Allison – Charlotte, North Carolina.

James Hedgecock – Oklahoma City, OK

James Hedges – Joliet, Illinois

James Woodard – Memphis, Tennessee.

Jeffry A. Rouse – Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Kent Stevens – Indianapolis, Indiana.

Michael Repman – Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Michael Tebow – Kansas City, Missouri.

Nathan Brannock – Charlotte, North Carolina.

Randy Bath – Denver, Colorado.

Ray Ackermann – Saint Louis, Missouri.

Richard Kokeny – Buffalo, New York.

Richard Perea – Dallas, Texas.

Richard Scholl – Akron, Ohio.

Robert Cockerham – Evansville, Indiana.

Ronald Harris – Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ronnie Sanders – Raleigh, North Carolina.

Samuel Turner – Phoenix, Arizona.

Terrence P. Oswald – Cincinnati, Ohio.

Terry Goetting – Saint Louis, Missouri.

Terry Myers – Saint Louis, Missouri.

William Brown – Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“Many thanks to our drivers for their unmatched professionalism and vigilance in their jobs as they achieve these remarkable million-mile milestones,” said CEO Darren Hawkins. “We have the best drivers in the industry, and I could not be prouder of their continued dedication toward safety and service.”

Since 2008, more than 230 Yellow drivers have achieved a safe driving milestone of 3,000,000 miles or more. In the past decade, five drivers have had the distinction of achieving 5,000,000 safe driving miles, approximately the same distance as 11 trips to the moon and back.

“Yellow companies prioritize safety, as it’s truly the focus of how we operate on a day-to-day basis across all job functions,” said Tamara Jalving, vice president of safety. “Working together, we identify and control exposure to champion safety in all we do. Thank you to our incredible million miler drivers, and congratulations on achieving this outstanding safety achievement.”