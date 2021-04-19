Workers at Volvo’s truck manufacturing plant in Virginia on strike

By
The Associated Press
-
206
New River Valley Plant
Volvo’s New River Valley plant in Dublin, Virginia, is the largest manufacturer of Volvo tractor-trailers in the world, according to Volvo Trucks North America. (Courtesy: Volvo)

DUBLIN, Va. — Nearly 3,000 workers at a Volvo truck plant in southwest Virginia have gone on strike.

The decision by the local of the United Auto Workers to strike came after a 30-day contract extension came and went without a new deal.

The union said April 17 it is seeking improvements to wages, job security and benefits.

Franky Marchand, general manager of the New River Valley plant in Dublin, said he’s surprised and disappointed by the strike decision. He said he doesn’t understand why workers aren’t staying on the job while the collective bargaining process continues.

Volvo says the 1.6 million-square-foot Dublin plant is the largest manufacturer of Volvo tractor-trailer trucks in the world.

