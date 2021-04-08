Hey everyone! It’s time for your Thursday Daily Trucker News Update!

We have a lot of news to cover today, including:

Worst truck bottlenecks

A thankful trucker

The Nation’s Biggest trucker enforcement blitz

So, let’s get trucking!

Isela: The American Transportation Research Institute has provided a list of the top worst spots for truck bottlenecks. According to the study, Texas takes the cake with 12 spots of the worst bottlenecks… with California and Washington bringing up the rear with merely eight of their interstates making the list.

Here are the Top 5 to avoid during peak hours:

Fort Lee: I-95 at SR 4

Cincinnati: I-71 at I-75

Atlanta: I-285 at I-85 (North)

Houston, Tx: I-45 at I-69/US 59

Chicago: I-290 at I-90/I-94

Carlin: How young were you when you knew what you were going to be when you grew up? Well this 4 year old little boy Samuel ray out of Wister, Ok hasn’t wasted anytime he already knows what he’s going to be. A UPS driver, and that’s thanks to Matt Thomason who is a UPS driver himself and has been delivering packages to Ray and his mother since he was 6 months old. According to Ray’s mother the excitement can’t be contained as Ray screams with excitement and he’ll usually chase the UPS driver. His reason for the excitement is because Ray gets to see and play with his best friend and loves delivering packages with him. The two deliver packages to a strip of businesses in downtown Poteau, Ok. Thomason is honored and feels humbled by the experience.

Isela: A thankful trucker took to his social media page to thank the folks who helped him in a hot situation. A 35 year old, truck driver was hauling a load of 40 thousand pounds of rolls of paper north on I-95, when his rig experienced a mechanical problem. According to Virginia State Police, the issue caused his truck to crash and catch fire. The driver was able to escape without injuries but his two fur babies, Smokey and Bandit, were trapped inside. First responders were quick to take action before the truck exploded and safely rescued the cats. The report states, both the driver and his pets are happy to be alive and are doing well.

Carlin: A little over $30 Million in grants have been designated for 33 truck safety projects across the state of New Jersey… along with an additional $21.4 million from project sponsors thanks to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The funds will come from the Local Freight Impact Fund that was created back in 2016 as part of the Transportation Trust Fund. The cash will fund projects considered to promote the safe movement of truck traffic and include bridge preservation, new construction, pavement preservation, and the renewing of aging structures. The funding will also promote economic development, support new transportation opportunities, along with truck safety and mobility projects.

Isela: This next story takes us back in time and it shows that women have been in the trucking industry since the 1920’s. The FMCSA had a great way to end Women’s History Month. Through out the whole month many women were featured as they gave a little insight on female pioneers that contributed to the trucking industry by sharing personal stories and triumphs. Lillie Elizabeth Drennan was Texas’s first female licensed driver and a pioneering trucking company owner and she made it clear that she was no desk trucker. Also one of the women mentioned was “Bitsy” Gomez founder of the Coalition of Women Truck Drivers… she believed “ A good truck is to a woman what a man ought to be.” To check out more stories on these awesome women make sure to check out the FMCSA’s FB page.

Carlin: It’s that time again. One of our nation’s largest inspection blitzes will be happening soon. The CVSA International Roadcheck takes place May 4th thru the 6th throughout U.S., Canada, and Mexico. This year, the enforcement officers will focus on Hours of Service violations and Lighting violations. They will also scrutinize brake systems and adjustments, tires and cargo securement as these areas consistently rank among the top 5 in violations. The CVSA has also provided a Cheat Sheet to help drivers to prepare, look for the info at cvsa.org

That does it for today’s update!

Tune in tomorrow for all the trucking news you need!