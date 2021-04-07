FleetPride acquires Southern Truck Center of Birmingham, Alabama

FleetPride Truck
FleetPride Inc. has acquired Southern Truck Center of Birmingham, Alabama, expanding FleetPride’s service options for the area. (Courtesy: FleetPride via LinkedIn)

IRVING, Texas — FleetPride Inc. has acquired the assets of Southern Truck Center of Birmingham, Alabama, a business founded by Tim Walker in 2005. The acquisition of Southern Truck Center, at 1205 Bankhead Highway West in Birmingham, will serve as a complement to FleetPride’s at 2403 21st St. North, also in Birmingham.

Mike Walker, Southern Truck Center’s current manager, will continue to manage day-to-day operations of the newly named FleetPride Service Center, maintaining consistency for employees, customers and supplier partners.

“Southern Truck Center is thrilled to announce that we are joining the FleetPride family,” said Mike Walker. “This partnership will allow us extra support to continue to serve our customers with the highest standards backed by a growing national network. FleetPride shares our core values of quality, care and integrity in both customer and employee relationships. We look forward to serving our customers just as before, now under the FleetPride name.”

Southern Truck Center
Southern Truck Center of Birmingham, Alabama, is now FleetPride Service Center. (Courtesy: Southern Truck Center)

FleetPride continues to grow its national parts and service network with the acquisition.

“Growth through acquisitions continues to be a focus for us,” said Mike Harris, senior vice president of sales and operations for FleetPride. “We believe our value proposition resonates with owners of parts and service companies looking for either a succession plan, or a partner that can provide a strong foundation for their employees and customers long term.”

