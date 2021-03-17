Hey everyone! It’s time for your Wednesday Daily Trucker News Update! I’m Niki Snyder.

And I’m Isela Rios. We have a lot of news to cover today, including:

A Forklift Joy Ride

A warning to four wheelers

Teen and Trucks Program

So let’s get Trucking

Isela: A woman in San Diego was arrested for going on a joy ride on a stolen forklift. The woman was spotted on camera driving the stolen equipment on Sports Arena Blvd. The 39 yr old woman was pursued by police but that didn’t last long when she turned into a parking lot and the forklift stalled. She was arrested and now has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and misappropriation of stolen property. Carlin, I wonder if she was a renegade lumper?

Niki: On a more serious note, a Female Truck Driver, Daisy Delaney, based out of Montana took to social media to raise awareness about why motorist should respect the space of drivers that are hauling coils. According to Delaney hauling coils is considered one of the most lethally dangerous loads. She advises folks that you normally don’t realize that they are hauling coil because companies want them to be covered up with tarps and are held down by chains. Delaney advises 4-wheelers to drive defensively and allow plenty of space around tarped loads because emergency braking can cause chains to snap causing the load to shift and crash into the cab.

Isela: Two men have been arrested in Boaz, Alabama for robbing a truck driver for thousands of dollars in cigarettes. The driver was making his delivery at the Murphy USA gas station around 9 am when he was approached by two men who demanded he hand over cases of cigarettes. When the driver refused, one of the suspects jumped into the truck and threatened the driver. Both suspects then started to unload the truck when the driver was able to signal the store clerk to call police. The two men were spotted by police and were arrested within ten minutes.

Niki: A federal law suit has been filed in an effort to stop a $7 billion highway project in Houston, Tx. The lawsuit was filed by Harris County Attorney, Christian Menefee proposing the project would negatively impact minority residents who would be displaced as a result of construction. According to the proposed 10yr construction project it would improve 24 miles along interstate 45 and several other roadways, providing safer and more efficient travel for the area. Organizations such as Stop TxDOT45 have made it their mission to protest the construction and find an alternative to the current project. The Federal Highway Administration has asked the Tx DOT to put the project on hold so that civil rights and environmental concerns can be reviewed.

Isela: A man in Sacramento was at the right place at the right time. Nicolas Lee noticed a semi-truck tipped over on the highway. He jumped into action and ran to help the woman who had her leg stuck and was unable to exit the truck. He tried to keep the woman calm while he busted out the windshield by kicking and punching the glass with his bare hands. He was able to create an opening wide enough to allow the trapped woman to make it out safe and unharmed.

Niki: Teens and Trucks. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has teamed up with Georgia Department of Public Safety to educate young drivers on driving safely near commercial motor vehicles. A driving simulator is used allowing teens to test out various road interactions with commercial vehicles in a safe and educational environment. Teens get a realistic driving experience thanks to multiple video monitors, a steering wheel, pedals, and adjustable seats. For many young drivers, the hands-on simulator experience is a wakeup call about the dangers they could face on the road if they’re not paying attention.

