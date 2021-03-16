Two leave scene on foot after hitting tractor-trailer on Indiana interstate

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Two Indiana residents have been arrested after allegedly crashing a car into a tractor-trailer and then leaving the scene on foot.

On Saturday, March 13, a trooper with the Indiana State Police responded to a report of a crash involving a car and a semi truck on eastbound Interstate 80/94. When the trooper arrived at the scene, she observed a Buick Regal on the inside shoulder, abandoned, with extensive, disabling damage to the passenger side and multiple broken windows. There was a tractor-trailer on the outside shoulder.

The investigation would later show the truck and trailer had been struck by the Buick. The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.

A male and female, reported to have been in a passenger car involved in the crash, were later found walking eastbound on the westbound side of the highway. The male was identified as Anthony Hampton, 21, of Michigan City, Indiana; the female was identified as Mersadis Schroder, 24, also of Michigan City. It was determined that Schroder was driving the Buick at the time of the crash.

Investigation by troopers showed that the two fled the scene of the crash carrying bags. Further investigation resulted in the subjects denying any knowledge of whose bags they were carrying or what was in the bags.

The backpack Schroder was carrying contained a scale, plastic bags, paraphernalia and multiple butane lighters. Both Schroder and Hampton were transported to the Lake County Jail for processing.

Hampton was preliminarily charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and False Informing, a Class A Misdemeanor. Schroder is preliminarily charged with Possession of a Synthetic Drug or Lookalike, False Informing, Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash, Operator Never Licensed and Possession of Paraphernalia, all misdemeanor offenses.