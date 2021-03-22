Hey everyone! It’s time for your Monday Daily Trucker News Update!

Carlin: A new bill has been proposed by Senators to help the trucking workforce. The Developing Responsible Individuals for a Vibrant Economy – aka the DRIVE Safe Act – looks to establish an apprenticeship to allow CDL holders under 21 to operate commercial motor vehicles across state lines. The Senators who sponsored the bill say it could help the supply chain by allowing more drivers – especially as the nation continues to struggle with a driver shortage. This isn’t the first time the bill has been introduced, which is supported by the ATA; it was unveiled during last year’s session but didn’t make it to the president’s desk.

Isela: The Department of Labor has proposed withdrawing the independent contractor rule that was adopted in the last days of the Trump administration. The law, which changed the interpretation of independent contractor status would take effect in May… But, the Department says they are going to take a closer look to see if it matches more with the Fair Labor Standards Act. The rule uses 5 factors to determine a contractors status. They are: nature and degree of the worker’s control over the work, the worker’s opportunity for profit or loss, the amount of skill required for the work, the degree of permanence of the working relationship between worker and employer, and whether the work is part of an integrated unit of production. It is considered better by many, including the ATA, than the ABC test used in California’s AB-5… And as we’ve reported before, the PRO Act, looks to implement a similar test on a national level. You can comment on the proposed withdrawal – but you have until April 12 to do so.

Carlin: Well it doesn’t look like Republicans are looking to support an infrastructure plan – especially if the plan includes increased taxes as a way to pay for it. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says Republicans wouldn’t back the plan – and he predicts Democrats would have to use the some “reconciliation” tactic – which allows a bill to pass with a simple majority vote — they used to pass the 1-point-9 trillion-dollar stimulus package, which Democrats haven’t ruled out. The plan, if it includes a tax increase to pay for it, would be the first one in nearly 30 years. The Gasoline tax, which pays for highways, hasn’t been increased since 1993.

Isela: The FMCSA says Hours of Service violations have dropped since the regulations changed, but not by as much as was expected. In total, it dropped by about 12-hundred cases – but the administration believes it’s due to fleets and drivers who are still learning the new rules.

Carlin: Dramatic video out of Florida is showing us all why it’s important to move over when you see emergency vehicles on the side of the road. Take a look… Dash cam footage shows a semi ramming into a Polk County Sheriff patrol car as it tried to rejoin traffic, forcing it to nearly hit three individuals. Luckily, no one was seriously injured… Florida, like many other states has a move over law – so make sure you’re changing lanes or slowing down when you see emergency vehicles while on the road. The investigation is ongoing and charges for the driver are pending.

Isela: This next story is an example of karma… A driver who was involved in a hit and run in Las Vegas was caught when his truck overturned on an on-ramp to I-15. According to police, 41-year-old Isaac Hugh Kennedy hit a vehicle at a stop sign when he was traveling down a road in the wrong direction. He took off – with the vehicle he hit following the truck until it rolled over… Kennedy was arrested for suspicion of impaired driving and reckless driving.

