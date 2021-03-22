Women of Trucking: Mandy Graham believes trucking is truly the ‘backbone of America’

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
25
Mandy Graham
As a girl, Mandy Graham, now chief operating officer for Great West Casualty Co., wanted a lifelong career that was full of adventure and allowed her to make a difference. She says joining the trucking industry provided the opportunity for both. (Courtesy: TMAF)

In honor of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF) recognizes the growing number of women who are supporting the trucking industry and working to keep America moving forward.

As far as career aspirations went, Mandy Graham said that as a girl, she knew she wanted a lifelong career that was full of adventure and allowed her to make a difference. Joining the trucking industry provided the opportunity for both.

Graham has had various roles in trucking during the past two decades, beginning her career as a dispatcher and eventually moving into the commercial insurance side of the industry. From providing relief during national disasters to delivering medical supplies and groceries, she said she is honored to be a part of the trucking industry, adding that each day brings new challenges and opportunities.

As a dispatcher, she learned firsthand the dedication, hard work and sense of duty that truck drivers share. Later, her journey at Great West Casualty Co. started in underwriting support. With experience and education came new positions, bringing more direct involvement with motor carriers and the industry. In 2017, she was promoted to her current position of chief operating officer for Great West Casualty Co.

Working with the people of the trucking industry is the highlight of her career, according to Graham.

“Our industry is driven by family-owned businesses, entrepreneurs, owner-operators, you name it. There is no single ‘right recipe’ for a motor carrier,” she explained. “They vary in size, specialty, service area, the list goes on. Every trucker has their own unique story, yet they all play an important part in our industry and share the qualities of dedication and resiliency.

Graham said she has always been amazed at truck drivers’ commitment to service, regardless of what is thrown at them, adding that trucking truly is the backbone of America. She believes that anyone who is looking for a career that provides daily adventure with a sense of purpose and community, they can find a professional home in trucking.

“I would encourage anyone, including women, who are considering joining the industry to do so,” she said. “It is much more diverse than one might think and that is a large part of what makes it special.”

Previous articleThe Daily Trucker | March 22, 2021
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR