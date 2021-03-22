Women of Trucking: Mandy Graham believes trucking is truly the ‘backbone of America’

In honor of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF) recognizes the growing number of women who are supporting the trucking industry and working to keep America moving forward.

As far as career aspirations went, Mandy Graham said that as a girl, she knew she wanted a lifelong career that was full of adventure and allowed her to make a difference. Joining the trucking industry provided the opportunity for both.

Graham has had various roles in trucking during the past two decades, beginning her career as a dispatcher and eventually moving into the commercial insurance side of the industry. From providing relief during national disasters to delivering medical supplies and groceries, she said she is honored to be a part of the trucking industry, adding that each day brings new challenges and opportunities.

As a dispatcher, she learned firsthand the dedication, hard work and sense of duty that truck drivers share. Later, her journey at Great West Casualty Co. started in underwriting support. With experience and education came new positions, bringing more direct involvement with motor carriers and the industry. In 2017, she was promoted to her current position of chief operating officer for Great West Casualty Co.

Working with the people of the trucking industry is the highlight of her career, according to Graham.

“Our industry is driven by family-owned businesses, entrepreneurs, owner-operators, you name it. There is no single ‘right recipe’ for a motor carrier,” she explained. “They vary in size, specialty, service area, the list goes on. Every trucker has their own unique story, yet they all play an important part in our industry and share the qualities of dedication and resiliency.

Graham said she has always been amazed at truck drivers’ commitment to service, regardless of what is thrown at them, adding that trucking truly is the backbone of America. She believes that anyone who is looking for a career that provides daily adventure with a sense of purpose and community, they can find a professional home in trucking.

“I would encourage anyone, including women, who are considering joining the industry to do so,” she said. “It is much more diverse than one might think and that is a large part of what makes it special.”