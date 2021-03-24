Hey everyone! It’s time for your Wednesday Daily Trucker News Update! I’m Carlin Stafford.

And I’m Niki Snyder. We have a lot of news to cover today, including:

Driver had seconds to save a life

Economic Predictions for 2021

And make-a-wish convoy is back in business

So, let’s get trucking!

Carlin: Volkswagen AG’s TRATON Group, which soon will be the parent of Navistar International Corp will spend $1.9 billion on truck electrification by 2025. Some of that money could help Navistar advance early battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell programs.

TRATON earlier committed to spend $1.2 billion on electric mobility by mid-decade.

As it increases investment in battery-electric and fuel cell commercial vehicles, TRATON will trim spending on traditional powertrains. Less than one-fifth of product development dollars will be spent on conventional drives.

Niki: A Canadian truck driver, Dominic Lefrancois, shared astonishing dash cam video of his evasive maneuver to save the life of a person who ran in front of his vehicle. Viewer discretion is advised.

According to the video description, the man survived without serious injuries.

Carlin: Economists predict the United States economy broadly and the trucking economy specifically are poised for a rocket-like recovery in the second half of 2021, propelled by $1.9 trillion in federal stimulus and millions of Americans who will receive COVID-19 vaccinations and return to restaurants, ballparks and theaters.

Adding to this optimism is a recent analysis from BMO Capital Markets that indicates American households have saved a whopping $1.7 trillion in 2020 and early 2021.

Niki: Well, here is more good news Carlin. After nearly five decades of professionally driving for YRC Freight, Robert Herber has logged his 5 millionth consecutive mile without a single preventable accident. During Herber’s 45-year career with Yellow, he has worked out of seven different terminals across the country. He currently drives a dedicated route from Jackson, Mississippi, to Jacksonville, Florida. Congratulations Robert! Keep up the good work.

Carlin: The U.S. House passed legislation March 16 that would extend the application deadline for the Paycheck Protection Program by three months. The measure now goes to the Senate.

The PPP Extension Act of 2021 would extend the March 31 deadline to June 30 for businesses interested in a loan. The process for effectively turning a PPP loan into a grant had been simplified since PPP’s first round. Those interested in applying should visit sba.gov to find a lender in your area.

Niki: The annual Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day Truck Convoy in Pennsylvania returns to its traditional weekend this year after being delayed to later in the year last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s 100-truck convoy will include the top 30 drivers who raise the most money for the Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley Make-A-Wish chapter, key sponsors, and drivers who commit to fundraising at least $500. The drivers will leave Manheim Pennsylvania Auto Auction at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 9. Make-A-Wish will be broadcasting the convoy live on their Facebook page for fans to watch at home.

That does it for today’s update!

Tune in tomorrow for all the trucking news you need!