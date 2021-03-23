1 killed in fiery tractor-trailer crash on I-65 in Indiana

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
Burning Tractor Trailer
The driver of a 2017 Freightliner on was pronounced dead at the scene of a fiery crash March 23 on Interstate 65 in White County, Ind. (Courtesy: Indiana State Police)

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — A truck driver is dead following a March 23 crash on Interstate 65 that involved two tractor-trailers and a passenger van.

At about 11 a.m. local time, Indiana State Police responded to an accident and large fire involving multiple vehicles on southbound I-65 at the 187 mile marker.

Preliminary investigation by Devin Farmer, an Indiana state trooper, revealed that a red 2017 Freightliner, pulling a tanker trailer containing a food-grade material, was driving northbound in the right lane on I-65 near the 187 mile-marker. For reasons unknown, the Freightliner swerved into the left lane and sideswiped a white 2014 GMC van, driven by James Harrington, 66, of Thomasville, North Carolina. The GMC stopped in the median, and the Freightliner continued across the cable barrier and into the southbound lanes.

A blue 2019 Volvo tractor, driven by Frank Duran Jr., 56, of Chicago, was traveling southbound in the right lane, pulling two trailers. The Freightliner hit the two trailers, shearing one of them in half, and then caught on fire. The Freightliner and both trailers came to rest in the ditch on the west side of the southbound lanes. The Volvo continued southbound and stopped on the right shoulder.

The driver of the Freightliner was pronounced dead at the scene by the Carroll County Coroner. The driver’s name is being withheld pending identification and notification to the family.

Harrington and Duran were both uninjured in the crash.

Trailer Split in Half
After sideswiping a passenger van, the Freightliner crossed the median struck a 2019 Volvo hauling two trailers, splitting one of the trailers in half. (Courtesy: Indiana State Police)

The Trucker News Staff
