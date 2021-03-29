Hey everyone! It’s time for your Monday Daily Trucker News Update! I’m Isela Rios.

Carlin: The U.S. Postal Service announced a 10 year plan last week — in it, plans to add a day or more to First Class Mail Delivery, higher rates and reduced post office hours. Right now, First Class mail delivery is one to three days; in the new plan it would be stretched to as many as five. However, the service said mail delivered to a local area will still arrive in one to three days and, quote, “70%” of all First Class mail will arrive within three days or less. The plan also detailed moving away from air transport and to ground transportation. The service says the plan, which will also introduce pricing flexibility for mail categories and increased stamp costs, could generate nearly $44 billion. The plan now heads to the Postal Regulatory Commission.

Isela: The Federal Highway Administration recently awarded almost $19 million to eight states to test user-based funding methods. Ohio, Kansas, Minnesota, some members of the Eastern Corridor Coalition, Delaware and Utah all received funds. This will allow the states to explore user-based ways to provide long-term support for the Highway Trust Fund. Right now, the trust fund is paid for by the federal fuel tax, which hasn’t risen since 1993. Usage based fees have been discussed on a federal level for a while, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has mentioned he could support a usage fee, but privacy concerns would need to be addressed. You may recall the American Transportation Research Institute recently released a study that showed the cost of implementing a usage based model could exceed $15 billion.

Carlin: The California Department of Transportation, Caltrans, has also received more than $2 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation for the ongoing research into alternatives to the state gas tax to fund road and highway maintenance. The program would look into a road charge system, charging drivers for the miles they travel. The Director of Caltrans says as the state moves towards a zero-emission future, the state needs to understand how a road charge program would impact all who live in the state. California is also partnering with Oregon to explore a regional road charge system.

Isela: If you frequent Indiana, you may have noticed something that looks like this picture, a pole with cameras on them. Don’t be alarmed — these devices are part of the WeighIn-Motion system INDOT is piloting for research. The system weighs trucks as they pass, so you won’t have to go through a weigh station. This is just a pilot program; laws would still need to be passed in order for the information to be used for compliance and enforcement purposes.

Carlin: A pair of UPS drivers are being called heroes after they saved a man’s life in Nevada. Julie Jefferson and Spencer McVay were driving on U.S. 95 near Tonopah, just north of Las Vegas in February when they saw the accident. A truck jack-knifed pinning a man underneath, nearly severing his leg. The drivers jumped into action, using a bystander’s belt as a tourniquet. The two stayed by his side until paramedics arrived, nearly 45 minutes later! First responders say the quick thinking of the pair kept the man from bleeding out — saving his life.

Isela: This is such a heartwarming story! A color blind UPS driver of 44 years retired earlier this month, and his friends bought him a pair of enchroma glasses as a present — that allowed him to see color for the first time!! Check out the sweet video posted on Twitter.

