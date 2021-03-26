CVSA honors Werner driver Allen Parker with 2021 IDEA award

GREENBELT, Md. — Allen Parker, a driver for Werner Enterprises, has been named the 2021 International Driver Excellence Award (IDEA) recipient by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA).

Parker has been with Werner Enterprises for more than 34 years and has safely driven more than 4 million accident-free miles.

“Whether it’s his professional activities, like the Werner Road Team and the Truck Convoy for Special Olympics, or his community involvement through his church and singing the national anthem at public events, Allen represents Werner Enterprises and the trucking industry as a caring professional,” said Jaime Maus, vice president of safety and compliance for Werner Enterprises.

CVSA recognizes the exceptional careers of professional commercial motor vehicle drivers and their commitment to public safety through the IDEA award.

“My reaction upon hearing the fantastic news that I’d received the International Driver Excellence Award was to be humbled,” Parker sad. “To be acknowledged by CVSA is truly an honor.”

In addition to his stellar safe-driving history, Parker also does his part for the community. He sings the national anthem before the stock car races at the Jefferson County (Nebraska) Speedway and at the start of minor league baseball games. In addition, Parker participates in the World’s Largest Truck Convoy for Special Olympics. The convoy is a one-day celebration of the trucking industry, its allied partners and law enforcement, all working together to raise funds for Special Olympics.

“This year, especially, the Alliance is honored to award a commercial motor vehicle driver for his safe-driving record and contributions to the community and the trucking industry,” said CVSA President Sgt. John Samis with the Delaware State Police. “We, in the commercial motor vehicle enforcement community, know how important commercial drivers are to the fabric of our society. But when the pandemic hit, the public quickly realized that almost everything we need is transported by truck, driven by a truck driver, at some point within the supply chain. Nominating Mr. Parker was Werner’s way of saying thank you. And selecting and naming him as this year’s IDEA recipient is CVSA’s way of saying thank you.”

To apply for the award, nominees must have at least 25 cumulative years of crash-free driving in a commercial motor vehicle, must have a clean driving record for the past three years, must have no felony convictions, must have no safety-related driving suspensions in the past three years and must have no driver violations in the past three years, excluding form and manner violations.

With decades of driving experience and millions of accident-free miles driven safely on the road, Parker knows what to do to ensure he is operating safely.

“To achieve the miles I have driven is great, but they come one mile at a time,” Parker said. “Focusing too far ahead or behind removes my focus from where I am now.”

CVSA’s IDEA isn’t the only award Parker has received during his driving career. He has received multiple President’s Safe Driving Awards from the Nebraska Trucking Association, Werner’s Safe Driver Awards, and one, two, three and four million accident-free miles awards from his company.

“My job offers opportunities to meet new people every day and see new parts of the country,” Parker said. “I enjoy being outdoors and not confined to an office with walls. The sunrise ahead of me and the sunset behind me are my only boundaries.”

When he has time away from driving, Parker travels with his wife, singing Southern gospel music at churches and gospel music events. In fact, he and his wife have recorded four albums in Nashville.

“We also enjoy putting miles on our motorcycle and spending time with our grandkids and great-grandkids,” added Parker.

Parker will receive his award at the 2021 CVSA Annual Conference and Exhibition in Wilmington, Delaware, this fall. He will be presented with a crystal trophy and $2,500.

The nomination period for CVSA’s 2022 International Driver Excellence Award will open in September.