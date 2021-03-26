Love’s Travel Stops opens new location in Hillsboro, Tennessee

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Hillsboro, Tennessee, with a truck stop that opened March 25. The Hillsboro store, located off Interstate 24, adds 67 jobs and 88 truck parking spaces to Coffee County.
“We’re excited to open our 17th location in Tennessee and bridge the gap between our Jasper and Christiana locations,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “This stop will help professional and four-wheel drivers get back on the road safely and quickly, while providing all of the products and services we’re known for at competitive prices.”
The new location is open 24/7 and offers:
- More than 12,000 square feet;
- Hardee’s;
- 88 truck parking spaces;
- 69 car parking spaces;
- Three RV parking spaces;
- Seven diesel bays;
- Seven showers;
- Laundry facilities;
- Love’s Truck Care;
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee;
- Brand-name snacks;
- Fresh Kitchen concept;
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics;
- CAT scale; and
- Dog park.
In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to Tennessee’s Coffee County Rescue Squad.
Before I retired I traveled a great deal I always enjoyed stopping at a Loves. It’s not just for truckers it was always very clean well lit and safe for my family. I believe it will only be a good thing for Coffer county.