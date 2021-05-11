Hey everyone! It’s time for your Tuesday Daily Trucker News Update! We have a lot of news to cover today, including:

Why California farmers say they need more truck drivers

How a man used fake military documents to get CDL’s

And what Ohio is looking to do to stop distracted driving

So, let’s get trucking!

Carlin: The fight over California’s Assembly Bill 5 isn’t over yet… The California Trucking Association says it will appeal a court decision. In April, a 3-judge panel of the 9th circuit court of appeals overturned an injunction that stopped the law, which looks to create a way to tell if a contractor should remain such or should be labeled an employee, from being enforced. CTA claims AB 5 will make it impossible to continue independent operator models in the state and the rule is pre-empted by the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act – but the judges’ decided this was not the case. It expected this legal battle could take up to 2 years – and may make its way to the supreme court.

Britnee: Speaking of California a shortage of truck drivers is raising concerns among California farmers.

If something isn’t changed soon – this year’s harvest may not make it to market.

CTA says the shortage could be roughly 30-percent of California’s trucking workforce – due to factors like age and drivers choosing not to return to work during the pandemic.

This situation, along with the congested California ports, could mean higher food prices if it continues.

One solution could be a truck-weight exemption, allowing loads to exceed the 80,000 pound limit by 10-percent.

CTA says whatever the solution is, it needs to happen fast so produce isn’t wasting away in the fields.

Carlin: A Maryland man is facing large fines and jail time after pleading guilty to forging military documents and identity theft.. According to court documents, Philip Mungin used the forged discharge documents to get fraudulent military waivers for commercial driver’s licenses for money. Mungin was enlisted in the army from 1997 until 99 when he was discharged… Apparently, he had been using the signature on his own discharge documents to create fake ones for others… Investigators say 44 people had submitted the fraudulent waivers – which even had a made-up colonel listed as the commanding officer. Mungin was charging 500 to 2-thousand dollars for each fake form… and had made between 15 to 40-thousand dollars with his scheme. He will be required to return all the money he made and forfeit any property he purchased with it… he faces up to one year in federal prison for forgery of a military discharge certificate and up to 15 years in federal prison for identity theft.

Britnee: A Texas trucking company has filed for bankruptcy – and now small-business truckers and logistic companies are owed thousands.

Gainco Incorporated, which specializes in oilfield waste disposal and chemical clean up filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in April.

In the filing, the company’s assets are listed between 5-hundred thousand to a million dollars, while its liabilities are between 1 and 10 million.

The company says it has up to 99 creditors – but assures funds will be available once administrative fees are covered.

A hearing on the emergency motion is set for Tuesday.

Carlin: A man has been arrested after police say he pointed a high-intensity laser at an airplane and truck! This happened along Interstate 40 in Tennessee… According to police the truck driver was the first to report the laser pointer – then air traffic control. Police were able to track down the man, who witnesses say was shining the laser from a hotel room and arrest him. He has not been identified.

Britnee: Holding a cell phone or other electronic devices could soon be illegal in Ohio.

A bill introduced last week aims to decrease distracted driving by outlawing holding any device.

The bill provides exceptions for first responders on their way to an emergency, and it also includes a “one-swipe” exception to allow people to answer incoming calls and then disconnect them.

That does it for today’s update!

Tune in tomorrow for all the trucking news you need!