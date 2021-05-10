California trucker faces federal charges after traffic stop in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — A traffic stop for speeding led to the arrest of Dejohntae Williams, 27, of Victorville, California, on multiple drug charges, according to the Indiana State Police (ISP).
At about 10 a.m. Friday, May 7, an Indiana State Trooper pulled over a tractor-trailer, driven by Williams, for speeding on Interstate 65 in Indianapolis. While speaking with Williams, the trooper noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the truck, ISP reported.
A subsequent investigation and search of the vehicle revealed about 1652 pounds of methamphetamine, along with a small amount of marijuana. Williams was arrested and is facing pending federal drug charges.
The ISP was assisted in this investigation by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Postal Inspectors. An arrest is based on probable cause, actual charges will be determined by the prosecutor upon review of the case.