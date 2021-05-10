Florida DOT appoints 26 to Florida Freight Advisory Committee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced the appointment of 26 members to the Florida Freight Advisory Committee (FLFAC) in late April.
The FLFAC represents a cross-section of public- and private-sector freight stakeholders, including FDOT, representatives of ports, shippers, carriers, freight-related associations, the freight industry workforce and local governments.
The Florida Freight Advisory Committee includes:
- John Abrams, Loves Travel Stops;
- Joe Arbona, Genesee Wyoming Railroad;
- Aubrey Brown, CSX;
- Gene Conrad, Lakeland Linder International Airport;
- William Crowe, Canaveral Port Authority;
- Jaha Cummings, city of Punta Gorda;
- Kevin Daugherty, Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport;
- Laura DiBella, Florida Harbor Pilots Association;
- John Dohm, Florida TransAtlantic Holdings;
- Lauren Farrell, Space Florida;
- Patrick Feeney, Dillon Logistics;
- Dan Liu, Florida Atlantic University;
- Bruce Lyon, Winter Haven Economic Development Council;
- Terri Malone, Escambia County;
- Robert Midgett, Walmart;
- Carol Obermeier, Southwest Florida International Airport;
- Samuel Pearson, UPS;
- Nick Primrose, Jacksonville Port Authority;
- Mike Rubin, Florida Ports Council;
- Tori Ruminek, Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association;
- Andre Samuel, Enterprise Florida Inc.;
- Gregory Stuart, Broward Metropolitan Planning Organization;
- Alexander Trauger, MetroPlan Orlando;
- Kevin Walford, Miami-Dade Transportation Planning Organization;
- Barbara Wilson, RailUSA LLC; and
- Desiree Wood, REAL Women in Trucking Inc.
According to a statement from FDOT, the department relies on committee members for their valuable contribution to advance its mission of providing a safe transportation system that ensures the mobility of people and goods, enhances economic prosperity and preserves the quality of the state’s environment and communities
The FLFAC advises FDOT on freight-related priorities, issues, projects and funding needs; serves as a forum for discussion of state decisions affecting freight transportation; communicates and coordinates regional priorities with other organizations; shares information between the private and public sectors on freight issues; and assists in updating the Statewide Freight Plan.