Florida DOT appoints 26 to Florida Freight Advisory Committee

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
97
Jacksonville Florida
The Florida Freight Advisory Committee includes freight stakeholders, representatives of ports, shippers, carriers and the freight industry.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) announced the appointment of 26 members to the Florida Freight Advisory Committee (FLFAC) in late April.

OTR Capital

The FLFAC represents a cross-section of public- and private-sector freight stakeholders, including FDOT, representatives of ports, shippers, carriers, freight-related associations, the freight industry workforce and local governments.

The Florida Freight Advisory Committee includes:

  • John Abrams, Loves Travel Stops;
  • Joe Arbona, Genesee Wyoming Railroad;
  • Aubrey Brown, CSX;
  • Gene Conrad, Lakeland Linder International Airport;
  • William Crowe, Canaveral Port Authority;
  • Jaha Cummings, city of Punta Gorda;
  • Kevin Daugherty, Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport;
  • Laura DiBella, Florida Harbor Pilots Association;
  • John Dohm, Florida TransAtlantic Holdings;
  • Lauren Farrell, Space Florida;
  • Patrick Feeney, Dillon Logistics;
  • Dan Liu, Florida Atlantic University;
  • Bruce Lyon, Winter Haven Economic Development Council;
  • Terri Malone, Escambia County;
  • Robert Midgett, Walmart;
  • Carol Obermeier, Southwest Florida International Airport;
  • Samuel Pearson, UPS;
  • Nick Primrose, Jacksonville Port Authority;
  • Mike Rubin, Florida Ports Council;
  • Tori Ruminek, Florida Fruit and Vegetable Association;
  • Andre Samuel, Enterprise Florida Inc.;
  • Gregory Stuart, Broward Metropolitan Planning Organization;
  • Alexander Trauger, MetroPlan Orlando;
  • Kevin Walford, Miami-Dade Transportation Planning Organization;
  • Barbara Wilson, RailUSA LLC; and
  • Desiree Wood, REAL Women in Trucking Inc.

According to a statement from FDOT, the department relies on committee members for their valuable contribution to advance its mission of providing a safe transportation system that ensures the mobility of people and goods, enhances economic prosperity and preserves the quality of the state’s environment and communities

The FLFAC advises FDOT on freight-related priorities, issues, projects and funding needs; serves as a forum for discussion of state decisions affecting freight transportation; communicates and coordinates regional priorities with other organizations; shares information between the private and public sectors on freight issues; and assists in updating the Statewide Freight Plan.

For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR