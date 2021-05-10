Indiana’s ‘Community Crossings’ program awards more than $100 million for road construction

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) Commissioner Joe McGuinness in late April announced that 218 Indiana cities, towns and counties received a combined $100.2 million in state matching funds for local road projects through Community Crossings, a component of the governor’s Next Level Roads program.

“Superior transportation infrastructure — from interstates to local roads and everything connecting in between — make our communities safer, attractive places to do business and create jobs,” Holcomb said. “Thriving communities, in turn, provide exceptional places for Hoosiers to call home and raise families. With that in mind, I’m so pleased to invest and partner with local leaders to deliver on high-priority projects that keep Indiana moving forward.”

Since 2016, the Community Crossings initiative has provided more than $931 million in state matching funds for local construction projects. This year, communities submitted applications for funding during a highly competitive call for projects held in January. Applications were evaluated based on need, current conditions and impacts to safety and economic development. Funding for Community Crossings comes from the state’s local road and bridge matching grant fund.

“Community Crossings is a major asset to Indiana cities, towns and counties as they build and modernize local roads and bridges,” McGuinness said. “The state’s funding partnership allows local partners to tackle larger scale project more quickly than would otherwise be possible, maximize their resources to complete more projects and achieve the best possible value for Hoosiers.”

To qualify for funding, local governments must provide local matching funds — 50% for larger communities and 25% for smaller communities — from a funding source approved for road and bridge construction. They must also submit an INDOT-approved asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges. State law requires annually that 50% of the available matching funds be awarded to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or less. State lawmakers identified long-term funding for Community Crossings as part of House Enrolled Act 1002, passed by the legislature and signed into law by Holcomb in April 2017.

The list of all communities receiving matching funds in the 2021 winter/spring call for projects can be found at www.in.gov/indot/communitycrossings. The next call for Community Crossings projects will open in July 2021.