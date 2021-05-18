Hey everyone! It’s time for your Tuesday Daily Trucker News Update!

We have a lot of news to cover today, including:

A compromise on infrastructure could be on the way

What’s happening on Tennessee Highways that has law enforcement on edge

And how many autonomous trucks from TuSimple have been pre-ordered

So, let’s get trucking!

Carlin: Republican congressional leaders say it may be possible to reach an agreement on an infrastructure plan after meeting May 12 with President Biden at the White House. Biden and House and Senate GOP leaders, Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell all agreed the meeting was constructive – and an agreement can be reached. But McCarthy and McConnell said they had told Biden they would not revisit 2017 tax cuts enacted under former President Donald Trump, ruling out Biden’s proposal to raise the corporate rate from 21% — calling it their “red line.” The Republican leaders also said they want to define infrastructure to physical projects like roads and bridges instead of the broad definitions in Biden’s proposed plan.

Britnee: More than 60 organizations representing the trucking, agriculture, construction, manufacturing, materials, and towing industries are petitioning members of the U.S. House of Representatives to reject an increase of motor carriers’ minimum liability insurance requirements. In the letters – the groups say the increase is unnecessary and won’t improve safety… They go on to say the 750-thousand-dollar minimum requirement covers more than 99 percent of damage in crashes involving commercial vehicles. Right now, there’s a proposal to increase the insurance minimum to as much as $4 million.

Carlin: A traffic stop for speeding led to the arrest of a California driver Dejohntae Williams on multiple drug charges in Indiana. On May 7, an Indiana State Trooper pulled over a rig driven by Williams, for speeding on Interstate 65 in Indianapolis. While speaking with Williams, the trooper noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the truck. Further investigation and search of the vehicle revealed about 162 pounds of methamphetamine, along with a small amount of marijuana. Williams was arrested and is facing pending federal drug charges.

Britnee: Law enforcement in Murfreesboro, Tennessee are looking into several shootings on State Route 84, I-840 and I-24… Several people reported having guns pointed at them, one driver even had their window shot out. Several people have been arrested in relation to these cases… But there are still a lot of unanswered questions so if you have any information on these string of shootings… reach out to the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Carlin: Autonomous Trucker TuSimple says it has almost 7-thousand reservations for new Level 4 International LT Series autonomous trucks. Level 4 autonomous driving means the vehicle does not require human intervention if there’s a problem. The self-driving trucks, developed in partnership with Navistar, will be equipped with TuSimple’s autonomous driving system and manufactured by Navistar beginning in 2024. Among the first customers are Penske Truck Leasing, Schneider, and U.S. Xpress, among others … TuSimple’s Autonomous Freight Network currently operates a fleet of 50 Level 4 autonomous trucks across Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. The company plans to expand the AFN network coast-to-coast by 2023…

Britnee: The UPS Foundation announced a $1 million commitment to fight the COVID-19 surge in India. UPS says it is working with a wide variety of strategic partners, including UNICEF, CARE, The Salvation Army, The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and others to get critical medical supplies including oxygen concentrators, ventilators, PPE, COVID-19 test kits and antiviral medications to India.

That does it for today’s update!

Tune in tomorrow for all the trucking news you need!