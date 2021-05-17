Arkansas DOT fires inspector who failed to catch I-40 bridge crack in 2019

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An inspector who failed to discover a crack in the Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and Tennessee that prompted the span’s closure last week has been fired, Arkansas transportation officials said Monday, May 17.

Arkansas Department of Transportation Director Lorie Tudor said the inspector was fired after drone video shot in May 2019 showed the crack on the bridge. Tudor said the crack was not noted by the inspector in his reports that fall or the following year.

“This is unacceptable,” Tudor said at a news conference.

River traffic under the six-lane bridge was shut down May 11 after inspectors found a “significant fracture” in one of two 900-foot horizontal steel beams that are critical for the bridge’s structural integrity.

Arkansas and Tennessee authorities have not given a timeline for when the bridge will reopen. The Tennessee Department of Transportation said May 17 that the I-40 bridge repair will be done in two phases, and both steps must be completed before the bridge can be reopened for river traffic.

The Arkansas DOT on May 14 said drone footage by a consultant inspecting the bridge’s cables included an image of the beginning of the crack, as well as significant rust.

ADOT has created a website to update the public on the progress of the evaluation and eventual repair of the bridge.

By Andrew DeMillo and Adrian Sainz, The Associated Press. Sainz reported from Memphis, Tennessee.