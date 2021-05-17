Arkansas DOT fires inspector who failed to catch I-40 bridge crack in 2019

By
The Associated Press
-
94
2019 Drone Shot of Crack
This still image, taken from 2019 drone footage, shows what was then a crack in the Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and Mississippi. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the inspector who reviewed the footage — and did not note the crack in his report — has been fired. (Courtesy: ARDOT)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An inspector who failed to discover a crack in the Interstate 40 bridge linking Arkansas and Tennessee that prompted the span’s closure last week has been fired, Arkansas transportation officials said Monday, May 17.

Arkansas Department of Transportation Director Lorie Tudor said the inspector was fired after drone video shot in May 2019 showed the crack on the bridge. Tudor said the crack was not noted by the inspector in his reports that fall or the following year.

“This is unacceptable,” Tudor said at a news conference.

River traffic under the six-lane bridge was shut down May 11 after inspectors found a “significant fracture” in one of two 900-foot horizontal steel beams that are critical for the bridge’s structural integrity.

May 2021 Photo
This shot, taken May 12, 2021, shows the steel beam is still partially connected. (Courtesy: ARDOT)

Arkansas and Tennessee authorities have not given a timeline for when the bridge will reopen. The Tennessee Department of Transportation said May 17 that the I-40 bridge repair will be done in two phases, and both steps must be completed before the bridge can be reopened for river traffic.

The Arkansas DOT on May 14 said drone footage by a consultant inspecting the bridge’s cables included an image of the beginning of the crack, as well as significant rust.

ADOT has created a website to update the public on the progress of the evaluation and eventual repair of the bridge.

By Andrew DeMillo and Adrian Sainz, The Associated Press. Sainz reported from Memphis, Tennessee.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business.
