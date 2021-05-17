Former manager pleads guilty to defrauding $600,000 from Illinois trucking company

By
The Trucker News Staff
-
32
Courtroom
Timothy Mayer, former manager of Jung Truck Service in Mascoutah, Illinois, on May 6 pleaded guilty to charges of defrauding his employer out of more than $600,000.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Timothy P. Mayer, 41, of Waterloo, Illinois, on May 6 appeared in federal court in St. Louis and pled guilty to defrauding his former employer, Jung Truck Service of Mascoutah, Illinois, out of more than $600,000.

SevenoaksAnimatedAd300x250v2

In addition to operating its own trucks and warehouse facilities, Jung Truck also provides maintenance services for other trucking companies. Mayer was the manager of Jung Truck’s East St. Louis location.

Beginning in July 2019, Mayer started charging expensive tires to Jung Truck’s accounts at a local tire supplier. Mayer then sold the tires on the side and pocketed the cash. The value of the tires Mayer fraudulently charged to Jung Truck exceeded $590,000. Mayer also stole tires and brakes from Jung Truck’s inventory and sold those items on the side. Mayer’s scheme lasted until he was caught in May 2020.

Mayer will be sentenced on Aug. 11, 2021. The mail fraud charge to which Mayer pled guilty carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a period of supervised release of up to three years. Mayer will also be ordered to pay full restitution to Jung Truck.

The case was investigated by agents from the Federal Bureau Investigation in Springfield, Missouri. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Scott A. Verseman.

For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR