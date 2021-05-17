Republican senator calls for ‘urgent’ approach to shutdown of I-40 bridge at Memphis

By
The Associated Press
-
108
Memphis Bridge
A fracture in a steel beam forced the closure of the Interstate 40 bridge that connects Arkansas and Tennessee on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. The bridge remains closed indefinitely to vehicular traffic. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A U.S. senator from Tennessee is calling on President Joe Biden to take an “urgent, all-hands” approach to the shutdown of a bridge that connects Tennessee and Arkansas.

SevenoaksAnimatedAd300x250v2

Republican Sen. Bill Hagerty said May 15 in a letter to the president that the shutdown is “affecting the lives and livelihoods of real people right now.” Hagerty said the fix to the Interstate 40 bridge should not wait for a proposed infrastructure bill being debated in Washington.

River traffic reopened on the Mississippi River on May 14, three days after it was closed when a crack was discovered in the bridge. The span will remain closed to vehicles indefinitely, and road traffic is being rerouted.

Hagerty said he has spoken with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and “conveyed the urgency of the matter.”

Democrats have said the shutdown highlights the urgent need for more infrastructure funding.

On May 17, the Bureau of Transportation Statistics issued a report outlining the impact of the bridge closure on multimodal freight.

According to the BTS report, “rerouting traffic from the I-40 crossing to the nearby I-55 bridge is creating significant travel time increases, costing tens of thousands of trucks and commuters each day delays greater than an hour.”

For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR