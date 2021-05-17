UAW rejects tentative agreement with Volvo Trucks North America

New River Valley Plant
Negotiations continue between Volvo Trucks North America’s New River Valley truck manufacturing plant and nearly 3,000 workers represented by the United Auto Workers Union. (Courtesy: Volvo Trucks North America)

DUBLIN, Va. and DETROIT — Volvo Trucks North America and the United Auto Workers Union (UAW) announced May 16 that UAW has rejected a new five-year labor agreement covering approximately 2,900 employees at Volvo’s New River Valley truck assembly plant in Dublin, Virginia.

Initial negotiations began in February. Following an April 17 strike by members of UAW Local #2069 at the Dublin plant, Volvo and UAW reached a tentative agreement on April 30, and the striking employees returned to work.

According to UAW, members of UAW Local 2069 will continue working, and will “go back to the bargaining table shortly.”

“We look forward to working with the UAW to resolve whatever the outstanding issues are, and we remain confident that we will be able to reach a mutually beneficial agreement,” said Franky Marchand, vice president and general manager of Volvo’s New River Valley plant.

Volvo’s New River Valley plant employs more than 3,300 people, about 2,900 of whom are UAW members.

