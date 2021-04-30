Strike update: Volvo Trucks North America, UAW reach tentative agreement

New River Valley Plant
Volvo’s New River Valley plant in Dublin, Virginia, is the largest manufacturer of Volvo tractor-trailers in the world, according to Volvo Trucks North America. (Courtesy: Volvo Trucks North America)

DUBLIN, Va. — Volvo Trucks North America announced this morning that the company and the United Auto Workers union have reached a tentative agreement on the terms of a new five-year contract that would cover approximately 2,900 employees at the New River Valley (NRV) truck assembly operations in Dublin, Virginia. The workers have been on strike since mid-April.

In conjunction with the tentative agreement, the UAW has ended its strike against the NRV plant, effective 7 a.m. April 30, 2021. Production at the plant will resume on Monday, May 3, 2021.

Further comment on the proposed agreement is being withheld pending ratification by the members of UAW Local #2069. Ratification meetings are being scheduled by the UAW.

