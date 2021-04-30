Driver availability index hit new low in March, says ACT

ACT Research’s latest For-Hire Trucking Index shows that the Driver Availability Index dropped from 23.6 in February to 16.7 in March.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The to the latest release of ACT Research’s For-Hire Trucking Index, which includes data for March, shows the Driver Availability Index has tightened to another new low point in the past three years, the fourth in a row.

According to Tim Denoyer, vice president and senior analyst for ACT, the Driver Availability Index for March was 16.7, down from 23.6 in February. However, he noted, freight volumes in March were beginning to recover from a drop caused by February’s winter storms.

“Capacity remained very tight. The Supply-Demand Balance rose to 68.2 in March, from 60.1 in February,” he said.

“In addition to the raft of constraints on driver capacity, from demographics to unemployment benefits to the FMCSA Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse, constrained Class 8 production and tight vehicle inventories are also likely to limit the pace of recovery this year,” he noted.

