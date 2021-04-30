On this week’s Feature Friday we are asking drivers what they think is considered to be the King of the Iron Giants? Well, some say it’s the Peterbilt… is this fact or foe? We will let you be the judge after you check out this review of the latest Peterbilt 579 model.
The Daily Trucker | Feature Friday, April 30, 2021
