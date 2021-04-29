Pulling inspiration from its owner’s favorite two-wheeler, this week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week racks up awards and keeps America’s clothes soft and comfy.

Owner Mitch Broderson bought this 2007 Western Star LowMax new from the factory and at more than 17 million miles, it’s still on the road with no major overhauls.

Mitch and his wife Lori, a driver whose rig has also been featured as a CAT Scale Rig of the Week, both drive for Quality Carriers. For the last 15 years, the pair has run a dedicated route hauling the base chemical for Downy fabric softener from Peoria, Illinois to Lima, Ohio.

The truck’s birch white and black paint job is inspired by Mitch’s 1993 Harley Davidson Moo Glide motorcycle.

He loves the look of the LowMax and he entered it in truck shows as soon as it was delivered. It’s been featured on the covers of several industry calendars and won numerous awards. It has a 14-liter Detroit engine with a 13-speed transmission.

The grille, visor, window chops, light box and bars were made by Roadworks Manufacturing in Lafayette, Indiana. Mitch has also added a Valley chrome bumper, seven-inch Lincoln chrome stacks, Trux lights and WTI full fenders.

Do you use the cat scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected]