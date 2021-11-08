Team Driver: Questions to ask a recruiter

Dave Compton of The Trucker speaks with Laura Duryea of Boyle Transport, covering key topics and questions that truck drivers should ask when considering a new job. This applies even more so for new truckers having just completed CDL License training at a truck driving school. Questions like….what happens if there is a family emergency and you’re in your truck on the road…
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.