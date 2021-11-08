TheTrucker.com

Team Driver: Questions to ask a recruiter

Dave Compton of The Trucker speaks with Laura Duryea of Boyle Transport, covering key topics and questions that truck drivers should ask when considering a new job. This applies even more so for new truckers having just completed CDL License training at a truck driving school. Questions like….what happens if there is a family emergency and you’re in your truck on the road…

The Trucker News Staff
